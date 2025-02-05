Booking.com releases Travel Review Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2025: Booking.com announced Wednesday recipients of its 13th annual Traveller Review Awards, based on over 360 million customer reviews.

In 2025, a record-breaking 1.71 million partners are being recognised, an 16% increase compared to 2024. This includes 1,711,539 accommodations, 1,329 rental car companies and 124 taxi providers.

Photo credit: Booking.com. Fullerton Bay Hotel, Singapore.

Awarded properties in Singapore

In Singapore, 190 accommodation partners are being recognised with a Traveller Review Award 2025. They received over 254,782 reviews and an average review score of 8.5.

Some of the Singapore properties receiving a Traveller Review Award 2025:

The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore (Score: 9.3)

Marina Bay Sands (Score: 9.2)

Ann Siang House, The Unlimited Collection managed by The Ascott Limited (Score: 9)

Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong, an IHG Hotel (Score: 9)

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore (Score: 9)

Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore (Score: 9)

The Clan Hotel Singapore by Far East Hospitality (Score: 9)

Mondrian Singapore Duxton (Score: 8.8)

Shangri-La Singapore (Score: 8.8)

Jyu Capsule Hotel (Score: 8.8)

Apartments and holiday homes

Apartments continue leading as the most-awarded accommodation type for the eighth consecutive year (847,627 awards). Holiday homes (259,105) maintain second place, outperforming hotels (190,670) in the third year. Notably, capsule hotels saw a 35% increase in awards year over year, the highest growth among accommodation types, followed by villas (25%) and cabins (21%). Overall, awards for vacation rentals and other unique properties increased by 17%, reflecting travellers’ continued enthusiasm for a variety of stays that offer distinctive hospitality and memorable experiences.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s most-awarded accommodation types differed from those of its global counterparts, with hotels (114) taking the top spot for the fourth time, followed by aparthotels (47), hostels (8), capsule hotels (7), and resorts (5).

In-trip transport providers

Booking.com’s rental car and taxi offering is integral to providing travellers with a seamless and frictionless travel experience, supporting its mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. This year, 1,329 car rental partners from 100 countries are receiving a Traveller Review Award, a 196% increase compared to the 2024 awards. The US takes the top spot for the first time, with most car rental companies being recognised (181), followed by Spain (113), the UK (106), Germany (92), and France (88). In addition, a total of 124 taxi suppliers around the world are being recognised for their seamless pick-ups. This year, Singapore clinched two awards, one going to a car rental partner and the other to a taxi provider.

Booking.com Managing Director, Asia-Pacific Laura Houldsworth commented: “Our annual Traveller Review Awards are one way we shine a spotlight on these hospitality heroes and say thank you to them not only from all of us at Booking.com, but on behalf of hundreds of millions of travellers from all over the world.”

Most Welcoming Places on Earth

Determined by the share of accommodation partners receiving a Traveller Review Award in a certain city, this year’s Most Welcoming Places on Earth list highlights various destinations. Whether it’s coffee farms and pristine beaches or medieval hideaways and jungle towns, these destinations showcase the world’s diverse charm and hospitality, inspiring unforgettable adventures in the year ahead.

2025: Most Welcoming Cities on Earth

Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

Cazorla, Spain

Urubici, Brazil

Taupo, New Zealand

St. Augustine, United States

Orvieto, Italy

Manizales, Colombia

Quedlinburg, Germany

Ko Lanta, Thailand

Chester, United Kingdom

2025: Most Welcoming Regions on Earth