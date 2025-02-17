Air Arabia declares 2024 profit

SINGAPORE, 18 February 2025: Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier operator in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced its financial and operational results for the year ending 31 December 2024.

The airline posted a record pre-tax net profit of AED1.6 billion, a 4% increase from AED1.5 billion in 2023. Total turnover for the year surpassed AED6.63 billion, an 11% growth from AED6 billion in 2023.

In 2024, Air Arabia reinforced its commitment to expansion and operational excellence by growing its network across six hubs and adding 31 new routes. This strategic expansion led to a 13% increase in operational capacity and a 12% rise in total passengers carried, reaching 18.8 million across the group. The airline also reported a 2% increase in average seat load factor, reaching 82%, further underscoring the sustained strong demand for Air Arabia’s value-driven, low-cost services.

In the fourth quarter ending 31 December 2024, Air Arabia reported a record net profit of AED351 million, marking a 56% increase compared to AED225 million in the same quarter last year. Total turnover for the fourth quarter of 2024 rose 7% to AED1.65 billion, driven by an 11% increase in passenger numbers, as the airline carried over 4.7 million passengers across all hubs during the quarter. Meanwhile, the seat load factor increased by 2, reaching 83%, reflecting sustained demand for Air Arabia’s services.

Full-year financial performance

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Fleet

Air Arabia’s total operating fleet expanded to 81 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft across all hubs.

Ten Airbus A320 aircraft were added to the fleet in 2024, further strengthening operational capacity.

Nine short-term leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft were introduced in 2024 to support peak-season operations across the group.

Network