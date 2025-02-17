Radisson expands footprint in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 18 February 2025: Radisson Hotel Group continues its growth in Vietnam by signing the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ha Long Bay, with Gia Minh – Quang Ninh Investment and Tourism Joint Stock Company.

Located in the heart of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated for its 1,900 limestone islands, the hotel will rise 30 stories above the bay.

The property, due to open in Q2 2025, will feature 352 rooms, with the Presidential Suite on the 28th floor spanning 280 sqm.

The hotel will feature a multi-purpose hall that can accommodate up to 500 guests and several smaller meeting rooms for events and conferences.

Wellness and leisure facilities will include a spa, fitness centre, and a swimming pool on the 6th floor.

The signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ha Long Bay, reinforces Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to Vietnam’s thriving hospitality market. The group currently operates six hotels and has six hotels under development.