Disney Adventure unveils new experiences

SINGAPORE, 18 February 2025: Disney Cruise Line unveiled a series of new experiences this week that will feature on its latest ship, Disney Adventure, due to homeport in Singapore starting in December 2025.

The ship will include several firsts for the fleet as Disney stories and characters come to life on the Disney Adventure through Marvel Style Studio that makes its Disney Cruise Line debut, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, and Royal Society for Friendship and Tea.

Photo credit: Disney Cruise Line. Disney Adventure.

In another first for the fleet, Duffy and Friends will appear onboard through retail and entertainment experiences, including the brand-new show “Duffy and The Friend Ship.”

The Disney Adventure will sail on its maiden voyage from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre on 15 December 2025. Bookings are open for new sail dates between April and September 2026 directly from the Disney Cruise Line website, through the Disney Cruise Line contact centre, or with their preferred travel agents.