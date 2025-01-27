CX and SITA expand network connectivity

HONG KONG, 28 January 2025: SITA, a global leader in air transport technology, and Cathay Pacific signal a significant milestone with an agreement that supports a substantial increase in network bandwidth at airports, improving current capacity by up to five times while maintaining cost efficiency.

This initiative aligns with Cathay Pacific’s strategic direction of increasing the adoption of Cloud applications while ensuring optimal performance for legacy systems.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

Cathay Pacific was an early adopter of the original SITA Connect solution, and this renewed agreement demonstrates confidence in SITA as it moves to the newly launched SITA Connect Go service.

This new collaboration will provide Cathay Pacific with enhanced network connectivity across 51 global airports through the SITA Connect Go at Airports product. This product will combine dual Internet connectivity to provide bandwidth up to 300 Mbps. The new contract includes a planned 12-month design, build, test, and implementation period to cover all airports involved in the project.

SITA Connect Go will facilitate a substantial bandwidth increase of up to five times the current capacity. This improvement will ensure enhanced efficiency and connectivity while maintaining cost optimisation. Using the new SITA airport infrastructure will allow Cathay Pacific to continue its smooth transition to Cloud applications, enhancing overall operational efficiency and scalability.

Connect Go also includes three Gateways designed to ensure optimal performance for legacy applications. These gateways facilitate the continued use of existing systems while achieving improved performance and connectivity globally.

“This agreement with Cathay Pacific is a true testament to how we are able to help airlines maximise their network infrastructures, which are key for their ongoing operations. The fact that Cathay Pacific was one of our first clients for SITA Connect and is now one of the first adopters of SITA Connect Go is a clear sign that our technology is delivering valuable results. Airlines and airport networks in APAC are facing challenges with legacy network infrastructure. SITA Connect Go offers a robust, scalable, and secure SD-WAN platform to meet the need for the growing bandwidth demand and helps airlines shift their focus towards their customers,” said SITA Asia President Asia Pacific Sumesh Patel.

“Airlines worldwide have a clear need for strong and robust airport infrastructure so that we can centre our attention on providing the optimal passenger experience,” Cathay Pacific IT Infrastructure and Security General Manager Rajeev Nair noted. “SITA Connect has been helping us deliver efficient operations at airports for several years, and we are confident that this renewed partnership with SITA will allow us to significantly increase the network capacity of our existing network and most cost-effectively.”

The implementation phase started in April 2024 and should be completed in Q2 2025 and become fully operational across 51 airports simultaneously.