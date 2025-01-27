ATIA updates travel agency accreditation

SYDNEY Australia, 28 January 2025: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) reports the latest statistics for the ATIA Accreditation scheme to underscore the rigorous standards and robust processes that maintain ATIA Accreditation as the gold standard in the travel industry.

The November and December 2024 figures reflect the stringent criteria ATIA-accredited businesses must meet to ensure the highest level of consumer trust and excellence. Of those who apply, 25% are rejected, highlighting the robustness of achieving ATIA Accreditation.

November & December 2024 changes

New members: ATIA welcomes five businesses to the ATIA Accreditation community. They are Helloworld Travel Ascot Vale, Helloworld Travel Highton, Let’s Travel Jindabyne, Snowsea Cruises and Travellers Lounge.

Revocation & voluntary withdrawal of accreditation:

Accreditation has been formally revoked for one business, The French Experience (ABN: 11624848433).

Additionally, three firms have voluntarily withdrawn their participation from the accreditation scheme, ATIA reports.

For the complete list of entities whose accreditation has been cancelled or withdrawn, check the official registry here.

Monitoring agreements: Currently, 19 members are accredited under monitoring agreements. These members are obligated to provide quarterly financial and operational disclosures.

About ATIA (www.atia.travel)

The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) is the peak body representing Australia’s AUD69 billion travel industry. ATIA represents the majority of Australian travel agents, corporate agents, tour operators, wholesalers and ITOs.

ATIA administers the ATIA Accredited programme, Australia’s largest and most representative accreditation scheme for travel businesses. ATIA represents over 1,120 ATIA-accredited members and more than 28,000 workers nationwide, directly supporting 16.98 million Australian travellers every year.