PATTAYA, 28 January 2025: Following Christmas and New Year celebrations, the festive season extends through January & February, bringing two of the most anticipated celebrations of the year: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.

These special occasions offer the perfect opportunity for family gatherings that create lasting memories.

Chinese New Year Feast – A Family Celebration (31 January & 1 February 2025)

Start the year with a memorable gathering at Huang Chao Restaurant on 31 January 2025, where Royal Cliff has prepared four specially crafted set menus to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Feast on traditional favourites like Roasted Duck with Honey, Shark Fin Soup, and Wok-Fried Wagyu Beef, complemented by delicious desserts like Gingko in Coconut Cream Soup or Chilled Sago Cantaloupe in Coconut Syrup. Each set menu is designed to serve two to three people, making it the perfect choice for families and friends to enjoy a taste of tradition together.

https://www.royalcliff.com/news/chinese-new-year-set-dinner/

For those who want to explore an even wider variety of Chinese dishes, Panorama Restaurant invites you to their Chinese New Year Buffet on 1 February 2025 from 1730 onwards. Indulge in an impressive array of dishes, including Crackling Pork Belly, Roasted Chinese Duck, Pork Ribs in Hong Kong Style, and Shrimp Shao Mai. Don’t forget to try the Hot and Sour Szechuan Soup to kick off your meal, followed by an assortment of decadent desserts and homemade ice creams to satisfy your sweet cravings.

https://www.royalcliff.com/news/chinese-new-year-buffet/

Valentine’s Day – A Romantic Dinner by the Sea (14 February 2025)

Two weeks later, celebrate Valentine’s Day by the poolside, with the ocean as your backdrop and a stunning sunset to set the mood. This year, Royal Cliff’s Valentine’s Dinner theme is “An Evening in Venice.” Let the timeless beauty of Venice sweep you away as the soft glow of candlelight, the sound of gentle water, and gondola-shaped centrepieces create a dreamy, intimate atmosphere. Every detail—from shimmering gold accents to whimsical Venetian masks—sets the stage for a truly enchanting 5-course dining experience.

Delight in the flavours of a specially curated menu featuring an exquisite selection of dishes such as Herb-Crusted Australian Lamb Rack, Grilled Wagyu Beef Tenderloin with Foie Gras, or a vegetarian option of Over-Baked Layered Eggplant. Each dish is crafted to make this night special for you and your loved one.

https://www.royalcliff.com/news/valentines-day-set-dinner/

Don’t Miss Out – Limited Seats are Available

Whether you’re welcoming the Lunar New Year with family or sharing a romantic evening with someone special, Royal Cliff’s exclusive dining experiences are designed to make these moments unforgettable. Seats are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot today.

Celebrate love, tradition, and togetherness at Royal Cliff — where every meal is a memory in the making.

Tel: 038250421

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff

Website: www.royalcliff.com

LINE: @ royalcliff