BANGKOK, 20 December 2024: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, welcomes the peak travel season with the opening of two properties: Dusit Princess Chiang Mai in Thailand and dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, the first Dusit-branded hotel in India.

Located in the heart of Chiang Mai on Chang Klan Road, steps from iconic landmarks such as Wat Chedi Luang and the renowned Night Bazaar, the upper-midscale Dusit Princess Chiang Mai provides an ideal base for exploring this northern city.

Following a comprehensive three-year transformation, the well-known property reopened earlier this month with a fresh new look and elevated guest experiences highlighting northern Thailand’s timeless charm.

Key enhancements include redesigned guestrooms inspired by local traditions and crafted for comfort and functionality, along with upgraded facilities tailored to meet the needs of modern travellers. These include state-of-the-art meeting spaces, a serene pool area, a well-equipped gym, and a revitalised lobby that reflects the elegance of Lanna culture.

The hotel’s dining offerings have also been elevated. Jasmine Restaurant delivers a culinary journey through Chinese and Cantonese cuisine, and the newly introduced Casa Verde serves a vibrant mix of international and Asian favourites alongside Mexican-inspired delights.

Dusit Princess Chiang Mai is participating in the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s “Nuea… Phrom Tiew” (Get Ready for Northern Tourism) campaign to support the local community. The initiative offers special discounts for domestic travellers who register via the official campaign website.

Outside Thailand, Dusit Hotels and Resorts has officially re-entered India with the opening of dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, which welcomed its first guests on 15 December 2024.

Set amidst the majestic Himalayas, just 20 km from Shimla — the capital and largest city of Himachal Pradesh — dusitD2 Fagu offers a serene escape for luxury travellers, health enthusiasts, and adventure seekers alike.

The upscale retreat features 80 elegantly designed guestrooms, ranging from 38 to 86 sqm, with breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and mountains. Guests can enjoy various facilities, including the region’s largest temperature-controlled swimming pool and the signature Namm Spa, which offers authentic Thai massage therapies and wellness treatments.

The hotel is also set to become a premier venue for events, with versatile function spaces, including the region’s largest banquet hall, an expansive terrace lawn, and the only outdoor amphitheatre.

Dining options include Dusit Gourmet, which serves various international dishes for all-day dining, and SOI, specialising in authentic Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine.

Shimla Airport is just an 80-minute drive away, while Chandigarh Airport, with daily flights from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, is reachable in four-and-a-half hours. The hotel is also only 18 km from Kalka Railway Station, 7 km from Kufri, and 133 km from Chandigarh.

Guests at dusitD2 Fagu can easily explore nearby attractions such as Mahasu Peak, which offers breathtaking views of the Badrinath and Kedarnath ranges, and the UNESCO-listed Shimla-Kalka Toy Train. This narrow-gauge railway traverses a stunning mountainous route from Kalka to Shimla.

“We are thrilled to expand Dusit’s footprint into India with the opening of dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, our very first hotel in this vibrant and diverse country,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “India represents an important market for Dusit, and we have high expectations for its development potential, with four additional properties already in the pipeline and more expected to follow soon. At the same time, we remain committed to enhancing our presence in beloved destinations such as Chiang Mai, where we are proud to unveil the new-look Dusit Princess Chiang Mai. These openings reflect our dedication to delivering unique, localised experiences that celebrate the culture and charm of each destination while consistently providing the Thai-inspired gracious hospitality that defines Dusit. As we grow, we look forward to creating enduring value for our guests, communities, and partners.”

Dusit’s portfolio currently includes 301 properties operating across 19 countries, including 57 properties under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia.

For more information about the new hotels and opening offers, visit: dusit.com/dusitd2-fagu and dusit.com/dusitprincess-chiangmai.