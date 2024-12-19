DUBAI, 20 December 2024: Emirates welcomed the opportunity to present the Arabic language to more than 52 million diverse customers ahead of UNESCO’s World Arabic Language Day on 18 December.

Emirates highlighted the array of Arabic language services available to customers, thousands of Arabic-speaking cabin crew, and the wealth and breadth of rich Arabic language content available on its inflight entertainment system – ice.

World Arabic Language Day is celebrated annually on 18 December since it was established in 2012. The date commemorates the day that the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the organisation in 1973.

Used daily by more than 500 million people, Arabic is a part of the Emirates brand, playing a vital role in the operations and customer service of the multi-award-winning airline.

The Iconic Emirates Logo in Arabic

The Emirates logo features Arabic calligraphy and is a key element of the airline’s identity. It symbolises its roots in the UAE and its commitment to showcasing Arabic hospitality and culture globally. Created in 1985, the logo underwent a significant redesign in 1999 to modernise its appearance and align with the airline’s rapid growth and global ambitions.

Emirates’ Arabic Language Customer Services

Emirates’ official website and mobile app are available in both Arabic and English, offering Arabic-speaking customers a localised browsing experience. The website provides services such as booking flights, checking flight status, and managing reservations in Arabic. Emirates also provides Arabic-language customer support via phone, email, and social media channels, ensuring that Arabic-speaking customers can easily resolve any issues or queries.

Emirates Safety Video and Signage in Arabic

Emirates has recently launched a revamped safety video that focuses on delivering safety instructions clearly and straightforwardly. The video is available in Arabic and English and features communication on critical safety measures such as seatbelt usage, oxygen mask operation, and emergency exit procedures. Emirates uses Arabic alongside English in its aircraft cabins for various signs and instructions. This includes seatbelt signs, emergency exits, and cabin safety instructions, ensuring that Arabic-speaking customers can easily understand them. The safety cards on Emirates flights are printed in Arabic and English, ensuring that all customers have access to important safety information.

Arabic Language Inflight Services

Emirates offers in-flight announcements in Arabic and English, as well as the local language of the flight’s arrival and departure country, ensuring that customers from Arabic-speaking countries feel at home. Emirates cabin crew regularly announce safety procedures, service offerings, and arrival details in multiple languages. Emirates menus are also in Arabic, highlighting the region’s dedicated, regionally inspired cuisine.

Emirates Arabic Speaking Cabin Crew

Emirates has over 4,000 cabin crew members, enabling seamless communication with Arabic-speaking customers. Across Emirates’ airport employees, retail staff, VIP teams, and call centre agents, there are hundreds of native Arabic speakers and those who speak Arabic as a second language.

Emirates’ wealth of Arabic Content on ice

Emirates’ award-winning in-flight entertainment system ice offers a wide variety of Arabic-language content, including movies, TV shows, music, and news.

Emirates customers can also enjoy 15 Arabic podcasts and audiobooks, The Holy Qur’an, and more than 500 channels of Arabic music, including pop, classics, Khaleeji, Maghrebi and Arabic fusion. A host of cultural content includes My Story, a docudrama series inspired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s book, Al Sanaa’- a show which explores local culture and traditions, and a podcast called Fazza – Qassed Fazza, a series of poems written by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

For flight information and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com