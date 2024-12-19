Taipei City gains in OTA searches

TAIPEI, 20 December 2024: Statistics from global travel platforms Skyscanner and Expedia confirm that Asian cities have emerged as popular destinations for French travellers in the post-pandemic era.

Taiwan ranks fifth in search volume. To grasp the recovery trend of the European tourism market, the Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism is positioning the city as a top choice by highlighting its diverse cultural, natural, and quality international event offerings.

Taipei City Government invited major European travel agencies to explore Taipei’s diverse cityscapes firsthand.

During the last quarter of 2024, the department hosted a series of familiarisation tours for European travel agencies to explore Taipei’s diverse cityscapes firsthand.

The six-day familiarisation tours focused on Taipei, with participants exploring the city’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and urban charm.

Following their visit, the agencies launched exclusive Taipei tour packages on their websites and promoted the city’s attractions across social media platforms, generating significant interest among European travellers.

To amplify the marketing effects, the department has launched a marketing campaign during the travel peak season anchored around a video showcasing Taipei’s blend of rural and urban scenery. The campaign incorporated keyword-targeted advertising and a YouTube video reinforcing Taipei’s image as a premier Asian destination choice.