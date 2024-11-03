Riyadh Air lines up A321 delivery

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2024: Riyadh Air, the new premium international airline based in Saudi Arabia, has placed a firm order for 60 A321neo Family aircraft.

The agreement was signed last week at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone for Riyadh Air.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of Riyadh Air, Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Aircraft at Airbus and Benoit de Saint-Exupery, Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

“This investment will enable us to support economic growth in the aviation industry and ensure Riyadh Air operates one of the most fuel-efficient fleets. It’ll be instrumental in helping Saudi Arabia achieve its decarbonisation goals,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas. “This deal strongly reinforces the positive economic impact of Saudi Arabia’s newest airline on both a global and local scale to facilitate the fast-growing Saudi aviation ecosystem.”

Airbus CEO of Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer said: “We are proud to welcome Riyadh Air as a new Airbus customer and partner. The latest generation A321neo aircraft will bring exceptional efficiency to the airline’s operations, concrete contributions to its decarbonisation goals, and comfort to its passengers. We look forward to working together to support Saudi aviation’s strong ambitions.”

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ best-selling A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. To date, more than 6,700 A321neo have been ordered by more than 90 customers worldwide.

Riyadh Air has ordered 132 aircraft to support its growth plans. The airline will start operations in spring 2025 and aims to serve 100 destinations by 2030.