Jetstar Asia resumes flights to Medan

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2024: Jetstar Asia (3K) resumed services between Singapore and Medan, Indonesia, last Friday, making it the only low-cost carrier to offer direct daily flights between the two destinations.

The airline’s 180-seat Airbus A320s will operate the daily return service between Singapore’s Changi Airport and Kualanamu International Airport in Medan (KNO) providing more than 130,000 low-fare seats annually.

The route is expected to serve business and leisure travellers, strengthening ties between the cities. It will become Jetstar Asia’s fourth Indonesian destination, alongside Jakarta, Denpasar, and Surabaya.

It’s already a busy route, with Singapore Airlines flying twice daily using a 154-seat B7337 MAX 8 and Batik Air serving the route with a daily A320 flight with 165 seats. The average roundtrip fare is USD230, possibly dropping to around USD175 in December.

Medan, renowned for its food scene, rich cultural diversity, and proximity to natural wonders such as Lake Toba, the world’s largest crater lake, is a key destination for travellers seeking both urban experiences and nature escapes.

Jetstar Asia CEO John Simeone said he was very pleased to see the resumption of this key route after a four-year pause.

“Medan is an important destination for many of our customers, and we’re excited to reconnect these vibrant cities with affordable and convenient travel options,” Simeone noted.

Kualanamu International Airport Director Commercial and Business Development, Kedar Deshpande welcomed Jetstar Asia back to Medan.

“Singapore remains a favourite destination in our catchment area, and Medan provides a diverse variety of weekend getaway options across Singapore, including wildlife, culinary, and cultural tourism,” he added.

“We are glad to have Jetstar Asia provide the much-needed additional capacity on this key route and are committed to supporting Jetstar Asia’s efforts to grow the market together. We thank the entire Jetstar Asia team for the extensive work together.”

Flight schedule