Bali showcases Sustainable Food Festival

BALI, 4 November 2024: The Bali Hotels Association (BHA) launched the 4th Annual Sustainable Food Festival last week, which runs until 10 November, 2024.

This year’s theme, “Flavors of Nusantara,” highlights Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage through sustainable menus across Bali.

BHA Sustainability Director John Nielsen notes: “The festival showcases sustainable dining, where guests can enjoy the diverse flavours of Nusantara created by local chefs using sustainably sourced Indonesian ingredients.”

The initiative also supports Bali’s local farmers, promotes waste reduction, and partners with food rescue organisations like Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) to donate surplus food to needy people.

BHA’s Executive Director, Diah Ajung highlighted the talent showcased in the BHA Cooking Competition, which concluded with a live cooking finale at Conrad Bali. Chefs from non-managerial roles competed, using locally sourced ingredients to craft dishes reflecting Indonesia’s culinary traditions.

Winners

1st Place – Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort and Spa: I Gusti Ngurah Triandhana, “Asinan Ikan, Urutan & Babi Guling” 2nd Place – The Edge: Kadek Sunarsa, “Layur Mleko” 3rd Place – Jumeirah Bali: Dwi Mahendra Saputra, “Sudang Lepet & Jukut Undis”

With menus focused on local, organic ingredients, the festival celebrates Indonesia’s culinary roots while fostering connections between BHA hotels, local chefs, and producers, building a more sustainable future for Bali.

