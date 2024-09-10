JAL pioneers A350 virtual training tool

BANGKOK, 11 September 2024: Japan Airlines has become the first A350 operator globally to sign up with Airbus for the computer-based A350 Virtual Procedure Trainer (VPT).

This state-of-the-art training tool offers an interactive environment for practising critical flight procedures and emergency scenarios. JAL’s adoption of the A350 VPT comes as the airline extends its partnership to use the MATe suite (Mobile Airbus Training experience) for systems training and practice.

With this integration, JAL now benefits from the full spectrum of Airbus flight training solutions, leveraging the latest training concepts and technologies to enhance training efficiency and knowledge retention. The airline’s inaugural group of trainees on the A350 VPT comprises 12 pilots.

The Airbus-developed VPT provides realistic virtual environments tailored to the airline’s specific models, making it invaluable for enhancing pilot proficiency and preparedness. Its flexibility allows for training at any time and location, reducing disruptions and offering significant cost-efficiency by minimising training expenses and aircraft downtime.

Airbus Head of Commercial Services for APAC, Balinda Zhang, noted: “We are thrilled to support JAL with the implementation of the A350 VPT. Airbus is dedicated to providing exceptional support throughout the integration process to ensure a seamless transition. We aim to deliver a training solution that meets and exceeds JAL’s expectations, contributing to the airline’s continued excellence in flight crew training.”

As of August 2024, JAL operates 15 A350-900s and five A350-1000s, with a backlog of 23 A350-900s and eight A350-1000s on order.