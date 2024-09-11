AirAsia links KK to Ho Chi Minh City

SEPANG, 12 September 2024: AirAsia continues to strengthen its regional presence with the launch of a new route from Kota Kinabalu to Ho Chi Minh City starting 3 December 2024.

Ho Chi Minh City marks the airline’s 16th international destination operated by AirAsia Malaysia (AK) from Kota Kinabalu hub.

The introduction of this new route aligns with the increasing number of direct flights between Malaysia and Vietnam. It supports Tourism Malaysia’s goal of attracting 475,000 Vietnamese visitors this year and contributes to the broader objectives of the “Visit Malaysia 2026” campaign, which identifies Vietnam as one of the first-level priority markets.

To mark the launch of the route, AirAsia is rolling out special fares for flights between Kota Kinabalu and Ho Chi Minh City, starting from MYR199 all-in* one way and from VND1,399,000.00* all-in one-way from Ho Chi Minh City to Kota Kinabalu.

The promotional fares are available until 22 September 2024 exclusively on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly AirAsia Superapp) or airasia.com for the travel period between 3 December 2024 to 29 March 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City, more popular known as Saigon, is Vietnam’s vibrant heart, blending old-world charm with modern dynamism. Nestled in the south, this bustling metropolis of over nine million residents is a lively mix of trendy shopping centres, iconic eateries, and hip cafes. Beyond its bustling streets, Saigon pulses with culture and creativity, hosting countless festivals, art shows, and live performances, making it a must-visit destination for travellers worldwide.

Flight Schedule between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)

*All fares are quoted for one-way travel only, including airport taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.