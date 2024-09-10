BANGKOK, 11 September 2024: Dusit International’s reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel will officially open to guests on 27 September 2024, signalling an exciting new chapter for the hotel group in Thailand and overseas.

Completely rebuilt from the ground up as part of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok pays homage to its 50-year legacy while setting a new standard for luxury hospitality.

To complete this luxurious sanctuary, the new hotel features just 257 guest rooms — a thoughtful reduction from its predecessor’s 517, prioritising spaciousness. These exquisite rooms, starting at an impressive 50 sqm, were designed by André Fu Studio to blend traditional elegance with modern luxury while uniquely framing the expansive park views beyond.

All of its luxurious guest rooms boast uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park. Elegant, cantilevered window seats extend from each guest room, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the stunning panorama.

In addition to the luxurious rooms, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok boasts a unique urban wellness concept that delivers well-being experiences beyond the spa and ten restaurants and bars created in collaboration with renowned chefs and mixologists.

The hotel boasts over 5,000 sqm of dedicated meeting and event space for business travellers and event planners. The centrepiece is one of Bangkok’s largest grand ballrooms, featuring a dramatic eight-metre ceiling and a panoramic view of Lumpini Park. Additional meeting spaces cater to both intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

Additional elements of Dusit Central Park, including ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park, are all slated to open in 2025

Honouring a legacy

Dusit International Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun emphasised the company’s commitment to merging contemporary trends with the timeless spirit of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, which was the city’s tallest, grandest building when it first opened in 1970.

“For over five decades, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok was a beloved landmark, a true ambassador of Thai hospitality for global travellers,” said Suthumpun. “As we embarked on its reimagination, we were committed to honouring that legacy while exceeding the expectations of today’s sophisticated guests. This meant meticulously preserving elements of the original hotel and seamlessly blending them with a fresh, modern design. Throughout this process, we stayed true to the vision of Dusit’s founder, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, and owner, Mr Chanin Donavanik, to showcase Thai culture, art, and gracious service in a way that resonates with contemporary travellers and adapts to evolving preferences. Sustainability remains a core focus for Dusit, and this commitment is also reflected in the new hotel’s design and operations. Ultimately, we aim to deliver an unparalleled guest experience while preserving the warmth and service that have always been synonymous with the Dusit Thani name.”

The reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok goes beyond design to celebrate its heritage. The original hotel’s iconic golden spire, a beloved landmark, has returned and is now contained within a new, three-times-larger spire. Guests can also admire paintings and murals from the original hotel’s Benjarong Thai Restaurant, including the restaurant’s meticulously preserved main pillars, which were carefully removed and reinstalled in the new hotel’s main lobby. The intricate carved teak ceiling from the same restaurant has also been meticulously reassembled, giving new life to the hotel’s heritage.

There is no other building like it in Bangkok. Inside and out, it is instantly recognisable as the Dusit Thani Bangkok. With just 16 days to go, the countdown to its reawakening begins.

An Icon Returns: Opening Offer

Reservations opened on 1 May 2024, and bookings for the opening offer will close on 31 October 2024. The stay period runs from 27 September 2024 to 31 March 2025. Rates start at THB10,350, excluding service and tax. (THB12,182 inclusive).

The opening offer includes a hotel credit of THB2,700 net per night for dining and spa services.

A daily international breakfast at Pavilion restaurant is included in the opening offer.

Dusit Gold members gain an additional 10% discount on rooms.

Exclusive benefits for members of Dusit Gold apply throughout the stay.

It’s already a ‘full house’ on 27, 28 and 29 September, but online bookings remain open during October for the THB10,350 offer.

https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok/specialoffers/an-icon-returns-opening-offer/