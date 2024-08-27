Air Astana and JAL ink codeshare pact

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2024: Air Astana and Japan Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement allowing both airlines to place their respective codes on a new Almaty to Tokyo service scheduled to be launched in the spring of 2026.

This agreement enhances connectivity between Kazakhstan and Japan for business and leisure travellers and more widely fosters the movement of people and goods between the two countries. Diplomatic relations between Japan and Kazakhstan were established in 1992.

Air Astana Group CEO Peter Foster remarked: “Our collaboration with Japan Airlines is an exciting development that will enrich our international network and offer more travel options for our customers. We look forward to delivering a seamless travel experience between Kazakhstan and Japan passengers.”

Japan Airlines Group CEO Mitsuko Tottori stated: “We are delighted to cooperate with such a distinguished partner as Air Astana. Through developing passenger and cargo traffic, we will contribute to further enhancing the over 30 years of diplomatic relationship between Japan and Kazakhstan.”