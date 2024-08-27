JAL lounge goes live at Liverpool FC

SINGAPORE, 28 August 2024: Japan Airlines (JAL) and Liverpool Football Club (LFC) have opened the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield Stadium, marking a key milestone in their new multi-year partnership announced earlier this year.

The Japan Airlines Lounge is accessible through purchased hospitality packages with a three-course menu and additional matchday services.

The lounge opened a few hours before LFC’s first home match on 25 August and offers a fresh experience that blends Japanese hospitality with the excitement of English football.

Reflecting JAL’s renowned service culture, the lounge design was inspired by Japanese nature and architectural elements. This is seen in timbers, soft lighting, clean lines, and modern contemporary furnishings. The Japan Airlines Lounge, occupying the former 1892 hospitality space, will be open during Liverpool FC home matches.

Japan Airlines Deputy Vice President Customer Experience Junko Sakihara noted: “We are thrilled to launch the Japan Airlines Lounge at Anfield, marking an initial key step in our multi-year partnership with Liverpool FC. This lounge uniquely blends Japanese hospitality with football, uniting two cultures that value tradition, excellence, and community. We look forward to building a strong connection between our brands.”

The lounge unveiling is part of a broader partnership between Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC, united by a shared commitment to caring for people and communities. Additional collaborations will include joint efforts through the LFC Foundation, which started with a youth soccer clinic in Philadelphia during LFC’s US pre-season tour. Additional programmes are planned for Thailand and other countries to strengthen ties between the two global brands.