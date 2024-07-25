Qatar’s shopping list just got bigger

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2024: Qatar Airways announced that the signing of a consequential order for Boeing 777X aircraft has been expanded to include 20 Boeing 777-9.

This is in addition to its existing order of 40 Boeing 777-9 commercial aircraft, bringing the total to 94 commercial and cargo of Boeing 777X aircraft. The announcement also includes a commitment for 40 additional GE9X engines and spare engines, as well as a long-term services agreement.

During the Farnborough Airshow 2024, Qatar Airways showcased its Qsuite Next Gen Business Class cabins, which will be featured on the 20 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft. The Qsuite Next Gen includes updated features such as movable monitors with Bluetooth connectivity, companion suits with window views, larger lie-flat and double beds, lockable drawers, a touchscreen Passenger Control Unit and more.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “Qatar Airways is proud to announce an expansion to the existing Boeing 777X aircraft order with an additional 20, totalling 94 Boeing 777X aircraft.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Stephanie Pope, added: “We are honored the airline added 20 more 777-9 jets to its large Boeing order book. We appreciate their confidence that Boeing’s market-leading widebody family will provide outstanding fuel efficiency and a superior passenger experience for its global operations.”