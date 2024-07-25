CoStar monitors hotel pipeline status

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2024: Hotel pipeline activity at the end of the second quarter showed a year-over-year increase in two regions, the Americas and Asia Pacific, according to June 2024 data from CoStar.

CoStar is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics for property markets.

June 2024 (% change in comparison with June 2023)

Europe

In construction: 165,858 rooms (-2.4%)

Final Planning: 93,241 rooms (-20.9%)

Planning: 160,651 rooms (+8.0%)

Total Under Contract: 419,750 rooms (-3.8%)

Among countries in the region, Germany (27,302) led in construction activity, closely followed by the UK (25,312).

Asia Pacific

In construction: 503,770 rooms (+4.4%)

Final Planning: 91,282 rooms (-22.9%)

Planning: 323,931 rooms (+16.5%)

Total Under Contract: 918,983 rooms (+4.5%)

China leads the Asia Pacific region in total rooms under construction (319,012), followed by Vietnam (36,521).

Middle East & Africa

In construction: 109,005 rooms (-5.6%)

Final Planning: 33,040 rooms (-23.8%)

Planning: 83,020 rooms (+9.2%)

Total Under Contract: 225,065 rooms (-4.2%)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused on the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (42,786) and the United Arab Emirates (18,933) have the most rooms in construction.

Americas

In construction: 208,718 rooms (+8.3%)

Final Planning: 299,153 rooms (+6.9%)

Planning: 385,945 rooms (+34.6%)

Total Under Contract: 893,816 rooms (+17.8%)

The US (157,713) has the most rooms in construction in the region. After the US, Mexico (13,301), Canada (8,686), and Brazil (5,948) have the highest number of rooms in construction.

