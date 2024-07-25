Globus hires regional marketing manager

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2024: Globus family of brands (GFOB) — consisting of leading coach touring companies Globus and Cosmos and luxury river cruising operator Avalon Waterways — confirms the appointment of Hallie Chua in the newly created role of Regional Marketing Manager for Southeast Asia, signifying GFOB’s commitment to the region.

Based out of Singapore, Hallie will be responsible for all of GFOB’s marketing activities across Southeast Asia. With over a decade of experience in the travel sector, Chua is an expert marketer, having previously worked across brands, including global cruise company Genting Hong Kong and travel agency Nam Ho Travel. In her new role at GFOB, Hallie will implement trade and consumer marketing strategies to strengthen Globus, Cosmos and Avalon’s position in the region.

Globus family of brands Head of Marketing Asia Pacific Chris Fundell said he is delighted to have Hallie join the company as it expands its presence.

“We have every confidence Hallie will be key to driving growth across our portfolio in Southeast Asia. She’s hit the ground running in her first few weeks, leading strategy across her markets and connecting with our distribution offices through the region and trade partners. Growth in Southeast Asia is a key pillar of our long-term strategy, and Hallie, with her wealth of experience, incredible relationships, and market expertise, is the ideal person to lead the charge,” said Fundell.

Speaking of her appointment, Chua shared her excitement about working with GFOB’s portfolio of innovative brands.

“Globus family of brands is a leader in the touring and cruising industry, and I’m thrilled to be joining such a reputable company in an exciting growth period. I’m looking forward to representing GFOB at future industry events – it will be great to connect further with local consumers and trade to drive elevated brand awareness in the region,” said Chua.