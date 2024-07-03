ONYX opens Shama Hotel in JB

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2024: ONYX Hospitality Group confirms this week the opening of Shama Suasana Johor Bahru, marking the debut of the first Shama hotel and serviced apartment in Malaysia.

This milestone expansion makes Malaysia the first country outside of Thailand to have all three ONYX Hospitality Group brands: Amari, OZO, and Shama.

Shama Suasana Johor Bahru opens with 87 suites ranging from one-bedroom to executive three-bedroom suites in the business district of Johor Bahru located just across the border from Singapore.

As the southernmost city in Malaysia with causeway access to Singapore, it is a bustling hub known for its great value, diverse shopping experiences, and vibrant food scene.

The Rapid Transport System is close by, offering easy access to the border crossing at the causeway between Malaysia and Singapore (customs, immigration, and quarantine checkpoint for cars, buses, and the JB Sentral train station).