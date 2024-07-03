BANGKOK, 4 July 2024: Surrounded by the lush rice fields and natural forests of Prachinburi province, a hidden gem in eastern Thailand, East, Tawa Ravadee Resort brings WorldHotels’ unsurpassed standards of upscale hospitality to an enchanting yet underexplored region of Thailand.

This destination resort welcomes travellers with extensive facilities for both business and leisure, including a contemporary restaurant, bar, and conference rooms. It also offers outdoor facilities such as a golf driving range, a swimming pool, tennis, basketball, and futsal courts.

Formerly part of the BW Signature Collection, it was rebranded as a member of WorldHotels Distinctive last year, reflecting the power of BWH Hotels’ diverse portfolio of brands to cater to the unique needs of every property.

Recently staged, WorldHotels hosted an event that welcomed trade and media partners to rediscover Tawa Ravadee Resort, Prachinburi.

The event highlights included team building and a themed poolside gala dinner, which gave BWH Hotels’ esteemed corporate partners, media representatives, leading influencers, and leisure agents a chance to rediscover this outstanding resort and discover what it can offer to domestic and international guests.

“We were honoured to invite our valued partners to rediscover Tawa Ravadee Resort, a member of WorldHotels Distinctive. With its authentic architecture inspired by the local Dvaravati culture and extensive facilities for business and leisure, this resort creates a striking first impression and lasting memories. We look forward to welcoming more travellers to experience the wonders of Prachinburi with WorldHotels,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

For more information about WorldHotels, visit www.worldhotels.com

About WorldHotels

WorldHotels is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotels global enterprise. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life-enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels comprises four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today’s traveller. The collections include WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Crafted and WorldHotels Distinctive.