Grand Hyatt Singapore’s reservations open

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2024: Grand Hyatt Singapore reopens for guests on 10 July 2024 as it unveils the first phase of its multi-year transformation in the iconic Orchard Road district.

The progressive reopening starts with the reimagined 292-room Terrace Wing alongside an enhanced Fitness Centre, a 25-metre lap pool, StraitsKitchen for local ethnic cuisine, and BRIX, a nightlife hotspot.

10|Scotts will operate as Grand Club Lounge until early 2025, and all 16 event spaces will be available for celebrations and events.

The latter part of 2024 will see the Southeast Asian debut of Le Pristine Singapore, in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Sergio Herman, taking over the space formerly occupied by the celebrated mezza9. The popular Martini Bar will return along with classic Italian favourites at Pete’s Place and poolside dining at Oasis. Damai, the hotel’s wellness hub with enhanced holistic well-being experiences, will be ready to welcome guests, too.

When the Grand Wing reopens in early 2025, the hotel will have completed its upgrade with 699 rooms and suites.