THAI and Kuwait ink codeshare accord

BANGKOK, 27 June 2024: Thai Airways International and Kuwait Airways announced this week the signing of a codeshare agreement on flights between the two capital cities and regional connecting flights beyond.

THAI’s code will be used for flights between Kuwait City and Bangkok and from Kuwait City to destinations in Europe, including Rome and Athens.

Starting 26 June 2024, the Kuwait national carrier’s code will be used for THAI flights between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said: “The codeshare agreement will offer passengers greater choices when travelling between Bangkok and Kuwait City, with access to other parts of the Middle East, North Africa and European countries.”

Kuwait Airways Chief Executive Officer, Captain Ahmad AlKreebani added: “Both Carriers firmly believe that this agreement will enhance commercial and tourism relations between Kuwait and Thailand. This agreement will provide better travel options and connectivity to Kuwait Airways and THAI travellers.”

Subject to government approval, THAI and Kuwait Airways will extend the agreement to routes departing from Kuwait City to destinations in the Middle East and Europe, such as Amman, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Cairo, Casablanca and Milan operated by Kuwait Airways. Routes to Korea and East Asia from Bangkok and domestic flights in Thailand operated by THAI will also be included in the agreement going forward.