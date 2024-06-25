DUBAI, 26 June 2024: Emirates has unveiled its highly anticipated premium lounge in Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. The airline’s exclusive 925-square-metre lounge opened earlier this week to welcome first—and business-class customers and Emirates Skywards members.

The world’s largest international airline has invested close to AED3.5 million to design an extraordinary lounge experience in Paris that takes premium travel to new heights, focusing on comfort and convenience.

Located in Terminal 2C at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport – the Emirates lounge can accommodate up to 165 guests. Customers can look forward to a refreshed and modern design with new furnishings, cosy chairs and sofas, enhanced shower facilities with VOYA products, complimentary Wi-Fi, and striking airport runway views.

The lounge will also showcase an exquisite food and beverage selection. Customers will be spoilt for choice with local dishes and delicacies, including pan-fried beef drizzled with béarnaise sauce, poached cod with vierge sauce, delicious cheese board spreads, and rich desserts. The airline will also offer its premium customers premium spirits and liqueurs, a variety of French wines from renowned regions including Bordeaux, and a range of the finest Moet & Chandon champagnes.

The lounge will also feature unique seating arrangements for dining, lounging and quiet spaces for relaxation.

Emirates’ new lounge demonstrates the airline’s commitment to serving French customers with high-quality travel experiences. The airline currently operates 39 airport lounges worldwide, including seven in Dubai and 32 at major airports.

Committed to the French capital

Emirates’ long-standing partnership with Paris Charles de Gaulle dates back to 1992. Last year, the airline partnered with Extime in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to offer premium travellers a dedicated lounge space in Terminal 1. With renovations in Terminal 2 now complete, customers can expect even more “fly better” moments and world-class services the airline is renowned for.

Emirates currently serves the French capital with 21 weekly flights, including three daily A380 flights. The airline also serves Nice with a daily A380 service and Lyon with a daily Boeing 777 flight (which will become a daily A350 service from 1 December). The airline’s extensive network of over 130 passenger destinations offers French customers access to an array of onward connections to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Australasia.

For more information on flights or to book, head to the website: www.emirates.com.