Tourism Malaysia joins UK show

LONDON, 1 February 2024: Tourism Malaysia is reaching out to travellers to discover the wonders of Malaysia during London’s Destinations Show 2024, open until 4 February at the Olympia London Exhibition Centre.

Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show, in association with The Times and The Sunday Times, is the UK’s largest and longest-running event for travel consumers. Hosted at Olympia from 1 to 4 February, it features more than 600 travel brands and a diversity of sights, cultures, landscapes, wildlife and cultural experiences worldwide with more than 600 travel brands.

Tourism Malaysia presents an immersive experience showcasing the rich tapestry of Malay culture and providing invaluable insights for future travel adventures at its stand AP64.

Visitors to the booth can indulge in a taste of Malay culture by experiencing the art of henna. Mehndi Creations is a renowned UK-based centre for Malay henna artistry that uses all-natural ingredients.

In addition to the cultural experience, visitors have the opportunity to enter a prize draw for a chance to win an unforgettable trip to Malaysia. The grand prize includes a pair of Malaysia Airlines return economy class tickets from London Heathrow to Kuala Lumpur flying the newest Airbus A350 and a two-night stay at the Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur.