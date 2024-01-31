PATTAYA, 1 February 2024: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a delicious buffet for an unforgettable evening on Chinese New Year, 10 February.

Enjoy a variety of famous Chinese dishes such as roasted duck, red BBQ pork, crackling pork belly, dim sum, and Baked Red Snapper, along with an array of desserts and homemade ice cream.

 Venue: Panorama Restaurant, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya
 Date: 10 February, 2024
 Time: 1800 – 2100
 Price: THB999++ per person

For more information or to book a table, contact the Royal Cliff team via;
Tel: 038250421
Email: [email protected]
Line ID: @Royalcliff
Website: https://www.royalcliff.com/news/chinese-new-year-buffet/ 


