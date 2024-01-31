PATTAYA, 1 February 2024: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a delicious buffet for an unforgettable evening on Chinese New Year, 10 February.

Enjoy a variety of famous Chinese dishes such as roasted duck, red BBQ pork, crackling pork belly, dim sum, and Baked Red Snapper, along with an array of desserts and homemade ice cream.

Venue: Panorama Restaurant, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel Pattaya

Date: 10 February, 2024

Time: 1800 – 2100

Price: THB999++ per person

For more information or to book a table, contact the Royal Cliff team via;

Tel: 038250421

Email: [email protected]

Line ID: @Royalcliff

Website: https://www.royalcliff.com/news/chinese-new-year-buffet/