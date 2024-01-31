AirAsia flies to Visakhapatnam

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 February 2024: AirAsia will resume flights to Visakhapatnam this April from its Kuala Lumpur home base, making it the only airline in Malaysia to fly direct to the Indian city.

Commencing 26 April 2024, AirAsia will deploy an A320 to offer three weekly flights to Visakhapatnam, on the Bay of Benga coast. Visakhapatnam, sometimes known as ‘Vizag’, has plenty to offer, from its lush landscapes to its historical landmarks, such as the popular tourist attraction of Dolphin Hill, its traditional festivals and Andhra cuisine.

Photo credit: AirAsia

To mark the return of direct flights to Visakhapatnam, the airline is offering a discount until 14 February with a starting fare of MYR199* all-in-one-way and INR4,999* from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur. The travel period runs from 26 April to 19 March 2025 for the special fares.

A check of the AirAsia booking website and other independent booking sites indicates bookings are not yet open as of 31 January 2024.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam commented: “A direct route to Visakhapatnam is a core part of our expansion plans, and we’re delighted that it is taking off at an opportune time for AirAsia, marking our fourth new route to India this year.

The airline recently announced three other new routes to India that will begin operating this year ‒ Thiruvananthapuram in February, serving as AirAsia’s second route to the state of Kerala, following Kochi, Jaipur in April and Ahmedabad in May. In addition, AirAsia and sister airline AirAsia X fly to six cities in south India ‒ Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, as well as to two cities in the north ‒ New Delhi and Amritsar.