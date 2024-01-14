Tourism Malaysia woos Dutch travellers

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 January 2024: Tourism Malaysia’s office in The Hague presented Malaysia to the Dutch market participating in the 53rd edition of the Vakantiebeurs Holiday Fair, 10 to 14 January 2024, at Jaarbeurs, Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Collaborating with co-exhibitors Sabah Tourism Board, Mike Bikes, and local tour operators Pangea Travel and Reisbrigade, Tourism Malaysia, presented Malaysia as a premier holiday destination for travel consumers visiting Vakantiebeurs Holiday Fair.

The annual fair is the largest travel event in the Netherlands, drawing over 60,000 visitors. It opens with a dedicated trade day followed by four consumer days, offering a platform to elevate Malaysia as a preferred and safe destination for Dutch travellers.

Throughout the Vakantiebeurs fair, Malaysian food sampling and captivating cultural performances attracted visitors while focusing on Malaysia’s commitment to offering ecotourism and sustainable tourism options.

Tourism Malaysia presented new tourism products and destinations,emphasising the country’s rich biodiversity and vibrant local communities, highlighting niche tourism segments such as birdwatching packages, houseboat packages, and geo-tourism packages. Featured destinations included Perlis, Endau Rompin, and Sabah Tourism Board, which is home to the Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geopark. The recognition of the Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geopark positions Sabah as the third place in the world to have a UNESCO Triple Crown Site.

On the trade-only day, the Tourism HE Roseli Abdul, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, attended the booth’s opening along with over 80 industry partners, including airlines, tour operators, travel agents, and travel media.

In his speech to booth participants and travel partners, the ambassador commented: “The Netherlands is one of Malaysia’s essential markets in Europe after the UK, Germany, France, and Russia.

“From January to October 2023, Malaysia received 58,014 tourists from the Netherlands. We are confident that we can restore Dutch tourists’ arrivals, average length of stay, and spending in Malaysia to pre-pandemic levels.”

Tourism Malaysia has set a target to welcome 27.3 million tourist arrivals and generate MYR102.7 billion in revenue for the year 2024 and is gearing up to Visit Malaysia Year in 2026 when the government targets 35.6 million foreign tourist arrivals.