Thailand raises safety standards

BANGKOK, 15 January 2024: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the Tourist Police Bureau, Grab Taxi (Thailand), and Central Pattana (CPN), officially rolled out the latest “Thais Always Care” online communication campaign.

It presents a single message that visitors can feel safe and welcome in the country through TAT’s ‘Thais Always Care’ online communication campaign.

TAT governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, opens the ‘Thais Always Care’ campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “The ‘Thais Always Care’ campaign is an open communication with Thais and foreign tourists, especially those from China, which has been a key source market for Thailand. She added: “We want to share Thailand’s ongoing efforts to raise safety standards in the travel and tourism industry.”

TAT initially unveiled the campaign in December 2023 during a local press conference curated by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports that claimed 12 public agencies would step up security during the festive season.

Under the campaign, the country’s Tourist Police stepped up the safety and security measures by using a Tourist Police mobile truck to communicate with tourists and promoting its ‘POLICE I LERT U’ application, which offers a 24-hour emergency call centre 1155 staffed by officers and volunteers fluent in English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, French, German, and Arabic.

CPN executive vice president of marketing, Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, commented on security measures.

“CPN is poised to become a comprehensive Tourist Hub. Therefore, we have strengthened safety measures covering the entire department store by installing CCTV cameras and implementing a strict inspection of visitors and vehicles and bag checks at the entrance. Also, security guards have consistently been trained to tackle emergencies and unprecedented incidents.”

The ‘Thais Always Care’ campaign will involve recruiting leading international ‘key opinion leaders’ to enhance the positive image of Thailand’s tourism assets and soft powers and reinforce Thailand’s image as a safe destination. The targeted audiences are local and foreign tourists, including Chinese travellers. TAT expects the campaign to garner 100 million impressions.

(SOURCE: TAT)