KUCHING, 15 January 2024: Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak continues to work with the US-headquartered Professional Convention Management Association to provide ongoing education and boost event business opportunities in Sarawak

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP) Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman led the state’s delegation to the “Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) Convening Leaders 2024” gathering in San Diego, California, USA last week.

Photo credit: MTCP. Sarawak’s delegation met with the PCMA team during the recent Leaders 2024 gathering in San Diego, USA.

During the prestigious event, PCMA and MTCP refreshed plans and projects that are part of the original partnership pact inaugurated in 2020 to increase awareness of the legacy impact of business events.

Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also Minister of Youth, Sports & Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED), met with the PCMA president and chief executive officer (CEO) Sherrif Karamat and the association’s leadership team members to underscore the pact’s goals to support the development of business events in Sarawak.

PCMA and MTCP, through BESarawak, have a similar mission of aligning with the commitment to drive positive economic and social progress through business events.

With 7,000 members worldwide, PCMA is an important international partner, and Sarawak is committed to exploring new markets and creating new business opportunities through the alliance.

PCMA’s leaders intend to expand collaboration to drive bigger results and make a positive difference in the business events landscape with its counterparts from Sarawak.

About PCMA

PCMA is a professional organisation representing the management of business events, conferences and conventions. It has over 8,400 members and branches in 37 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. PCMA was founded in 1956 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.