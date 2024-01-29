MH adds seats for holiday season

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 January 2024: Malaysia Airlines is increasing flights to meet growing travel demand during the upcoming Chinese New Year and school holidays from February to March 2024.

In a press statement last week, the airline said it would mount an additional 124 flights to cater to its domestic and selective international network from its main hub in Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KUL).

In addition, the airline will also seat capacity deploying Airbus A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft instead of 12 smaller aircraft during the Chinese New Year period to accommodate passengers departing to and from Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Kuching (KCH) and Penang (PEN).

Sister airline Firefly recently operated the first international charter flight to Sabah’s Tawau coastal district from Nanjing, China, carrying 157 passengers last week. Firefly will operate the charter flights three times weekly, scheduled to arrive in Tawau every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, offering 540 seats per week until the end of March 2024.

Meanwhile, the airline continues its ongoing fleet modernisation plan by confirming it will add 12 new aircraft in 2024, including its first Airbus 330-900, which is scheduled to arrive in Q3 2024.

The A330-900 will provide improved operational efficiency for MAG while also allowing it to address environmental targets by offering up to 25% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.