Fare deal for China travel

BANGKOK, 30 January 2024: Thais can travel visa-free to China starting 1 March, and AirAsia is offering discounts on 11 direct routes from Thailand to China at THB2,490 per trip.

Travellers who join direct flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi) to China can book the all-inclusive, one-way fares until 11 February for travel from 15 February-30 September 2024.

China has awarded Thai citizens (ordinary passport holders) visa-exemption travel starting on 1 March as part of a raft of bilateral agreements ratified earlier this month during top-level government-to-government talks.

AirAsia flies to Shanghai*, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Changsha, Kunming, Chongqing, Xi’an, Hangzhou, Wuhan and Shantou.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive office Santisuk Klongchaiya remarked: “Without a visa requirement for Thai citizens travelling to China, trips will be both more convenient and affordable. The agreement is sure to boost tourism between both countries.”

AirAsia has been adding routes and frequency between Thailand and China, including the upcoming new route of Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Beijing, in line with growing demand.

Thailand and China will allow visa-free travel from 1 March onward, allowing citizens of both nations to visit one another for up to 30 consecutive days or multiple trips that do not exceed 90 days within a 180-day period without requiring a visa. The agreement is expected to be a boon to tourism and the economy of both countries.

*Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Shanghai flights are operated by Thai AirAsia (flight code FD), and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Shanghai flights are operated by Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ)