Indigo increases routes to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2024: IndiGo will introduce daily direct flights from Hyderabad to Bangkok, effective 26 February.

The new daily service will improve connectivity between the two cities, providing a seamless travel experience between the two major tourist

hubs and accessibility across Southeast Asia. IndiGo will become the first Indian carrier to connect Hyderabad to Bangkok. It will increase international destinations served out of Hyderabad from eight to 14 compared to a year ago.

IndiGo connects Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Bhubaneshwar to Bangkok. With the addition of these new flights from Hyderabad, IndiGo will now operate 37 weekly flights between India and Bangkok, and Hyderabad will be the sixth Indian city connected to Bangkok.

IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said: “With the introduction of this new route, IndiGo now offers 57 direct flights a week to Thailand from six cities in India (37 flights to Bangkok & 20 flights to Phuket).