ITB lines up its Asia shows for 2024

SINGAPORE, 17 January 2024: ITB’s Singapore team is reminding travel and hospitality sales teams across Asia to jot down details of three must-attend shows in 2024.

As the tourist arrivals and airline passenger traffic climb closer to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, travel and hospitality companies are revisiting the lists of shows they must attend to reach out to travel buyers worldwide.

Here are the details of three important trade shows in Asia.

Travel Meet Asia 2024

3 – 4 July 2024

Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Jakarta, Indonesia

For more information, https://www.travelmeetasia.com/

ITB India 2024

11 – 13 September 2024

Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India

For more information, https://www.itb-india.com/

ITB Asia 2024

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

For more information, https://www.itb-asia.com/