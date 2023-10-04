Holland America upgrades onboard internet

SINGAPORE, 5 October 2023: Holland America Line is almost halfway through updating its internet to SpaceX’s Starlink across 11 ships.

The first ship to receive this next-generation technology was Koningsdam. Now, Oosterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam are offering high-speed internet on board.

Starlink is a leading provider of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, providing high-speed internet worldwide. Since receiving Starlink internet, the ships have sailed through Alaska, the Mediterranean and Canada with positive guest and team member feedback on the performance of the Wi-Fi.

Adding Starlink to Holland America Line’s fleet brings faster internet to guests and team members in all weather conditions and locations.

Holland America Line is scheduled to have Starlink internet installed on the remaining five ships in the fleet by mid-December 2023.