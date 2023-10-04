Princess introduces vegan menus

SINGAPORE, 5 October 2023: Princess Cruises responds to growing demand for plant-based cuisine by introducing vegan menus to enhance the onboard dining experience across its fleet of 15 ships.
The plant-based menus are prepared without using any animal products and offer starters, salads, soups, pasta and main dishes.
With nightly menus served in the main dining rooms, guests can request the vegan options before their cruise—via the Cruise Personalizer or by calling Princess. They can also choose the vegan option during their cruise.
The Princess Cruises vegan menus feature the following dishes.
Starters
- Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado
- Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios
- Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos
Salads
- French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs
- Green Goddess Salad with Tofu
- Endive, Beet and Pear Slaw
Soups
- Creamy White Bean
- Chickpea Noodle
- Roasted Eggplant and Tomato
Pastas
- Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce
- Penne with Red Pepper Pesto
- Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Pine Nuts
Mains
- Stir-Fried Portobellos with Soy-Maple Sauce
- Plant-Based Shepherd’s Pie
- Walkaway Ratatouille
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available by visiting www.princess.com.