Princess introduces vegan menus

SINGAPORE, 5 October 2023: Princess Cruises responds to growing demand for plant-based cuisine by introducing vegan menus to enhance the onboard dining experience across its fleet of 15 ships.

The plant-based menus are prepared without using any animal products and offer starters, salads, soups, pasta and main dishes.

Princess Cruises Introduces Expansive Vegan Menus For Plant-Based Cruisers.

With nightly menus served in the main dining rooms, guests can request the vegan options before their cruise—via the Cruise Personalizer or by calling Princess. They can also choose the vegan option during their cruise.

The Princess Cruises vegan menus feature the following dishes.

Starters

Black Beans on Toast with Tomato and Avocado

Roasted Pears with Dried Apricots and Pistachios

Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos

Salads

French Potato Salad with Dijon Mustard and Fine Herbs

Green Goddess Salad with Tofu

Endive, Beet and Pear Slaw

Soups

Creamy White Bean

Chickpea Noodle

Roasted Eggplant and Tomato

Pastas

Fettuccine with Walnut Sauce

Penne with Red Pepper Pesto

Farfalle and Summer Squash with Tomatoes, Basil and Pine Nuts

Mains

Stir-Fried Portobellos with Soy-Maple Sauce

Plant-Based Shepherd’s Pie

Walkaway Ratatouille

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available by visiting www.princess.com.