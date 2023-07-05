Trip.com Group rolls out childcare scheme

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 July 2023: Trip.com Group announced Wednesday a childcare subsidy for its global employees.

Malaysian employees who have been with the company for three years or more will receive an annual cash bonus of MYR10,000 for each newborn child every year from the first birthday until the child reaches the age of five.

The company plans to invest MYR1 billion as subsidies to support its employees in family planning and promote working families.

Trip.com Group executive chairman James Liang said: “Employees are our greatest asset to the company, and we are committed to creating a better and more supportive working environment for them. By introducing this new childcare benefit, we aim to provide financial support to encourage our employees to start or grow their families without compromising their professional goals and achievements.”

At Trip.com Group, building an inclusive and supportive workplace is always a top priority. This childcare subsidy is a further commitment to empowering our employees to balance their family and professional lives.

As a family-friendly company, Trip.com Group also supports working mothers and cares for pregnant employees. In recent years, Trip.com Group has implemented pro-family policies such as hybrid work and assisted reproduction benefits.

To enhance employee happiness and satisfaction, the company implemented a hybrid working scheme through which employees across various markets could opt to work remotely on certain days of the week. The hybrid working model was introduced with the aims to improve employee satisfaction, contribute to family care and promote work-life balance. The global group was the first internet company in China to implement the scheme. While initially introduced in mainland China, the policy has now been adopted by Trip.com Group in 14 regions and countries, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and Australia.