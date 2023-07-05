DUBAI UAE, 6 July 2023: The Emirates Group is laying the groundwork for its next big growth phase with a mammoth drive to recruit the best minds and talent globally across 180 unique roles. The Group is looking to cherry-pick cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals and customer service agents at Emirates and dnata.

Despite tough labour market conditions globally, the Emirates Group ended its financial year on 31 March with more than 102,000 employees after welcoming 17,160 people in various roles.

Emirates Group senior vice president of human resources Oliver Grohmann said: “The Emirates Group has built an extraordinary reputation as an employer of choice and a trailblazing force in aviation. People aspire to be part of the Group’s growth story and its ambitions and work and live in Dubai, one of the world’s safest, most cosmopolitan and most dynamic cities. In the last financial year, we received around 2.7 million applications globally for roles across the organisation. We use the latest technologies, such as digital assessments, artificial intelligence and other top-notch recruitment systems, to shortlist, select and respond to candidates most efficiently and effectively. Our focus is recruiting the best talent, the brightest minds, and those most fit for the various roles supporting and driving our future growth and expansion.”

The fresh callout for cabin crew and pilots comes at one of the most exciting times in Emirates’ history – a year of record financial results and profit share, projected growth, network expansion, delivery of the new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024, a buoyant travel market and an optimistic outlook overall.

Cabin crew

Emirates is organising open days and invite-only events across six continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round, in search of the brightest talent to offer customers an unmatched onboard experience. The recruitment process is designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.

As part of the world’s largest international airline, Emirates’ cabin crew community represents over 140 nationalities, speaks around 130 languages and delivers the airline’s signature services with excellence and empathy. Aspiring cabin crew can browse the recruitment events calendar, view benefits and eligibility criteria, and apply here.

Pilots

Emirates is holding a series of open days to recruit pilots in the UK and Ireland – Dublin, Manchester, London Gatwick and London Stansted – in August after successfully running these events in Budapest, Madrid and Lisbon in June. An online information session is slated for 19 July at 1300 Dubai time.

Emirates’ pilots fly one of the world’s youngest and most sophisticated fleets, with 260 all wide-body aircraft of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, to six continents, 150 destinations, and across all terrains, including the North Pole. Since 2022, the airline has welcomed over 900 new pilots on its three recruitment programmes – Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, and First Officers.

A380 Direct Entry Captain: designed for captains with recent command experience on Airbus fly-by-wire Wide Body such as the A330, A340, A350, and A380.

Accelerated Command: for experienced Airbus Captains who currently command narrow-body aircraft on regional routes.

First Officer: for those with multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience and a valid Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL).

For more info on benefits and eligibility criteria and to register for the online information session, click here.