HKTDC takes Hong Kong to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 6 July 2023: The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is taking its Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK) signature promotion event to Bangkok next week.

The event will showcase Hong Kong as a resilient innovation hub where businesses worldwide can seize opportunities. TBTHK will convene from 13 to 14 July at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.

Ronald Ho, Regional Director, Southeast Asia and South Asia of the HKTDC.

Hong Kong and Thai business communities will explore partnership opportunities through exhibitions, seminars and networking activities during the event.

HKTDC regional director, Southeast Asia and South Asia Ronald Ho commented: “Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has a long history of close economic ties with Hong Kong and is the city’s second-largest trading partner in merchandise trade. The TBTHK in Bangkok will highlight Hong Kong’s offerings in ASEAN and provide additional impetus for promoting regional trade and investment partnerships and creating opportunities through regional economic and supply chain integration.”

“Our main goal is to promote Hong Kong’s strengths in merchandise and services and introduce the city’s latest developments, demonstrating to the Thai business community that Hong Kong is the premier international business hub in Asia, as well as an investment and business platform for Thai enterprises to maximise China opportunities. Simultaneously, we will showcase how the Thai, mainland and Hong Kong business communities can collaborate to create mutually beneficial business opportunities and maintain long-standing close business and trade ties.”