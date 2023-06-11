Can Singapore F1 reduce its carbon footprint?

SINGAPORE, 12 June 2023: With 100 days until Formula 1 The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 will generate cleaner energy and reduce the event’s carbon footprint.

That’s the plan. The installation of solar panels on the F1 Pit Building has already been completed, while installations for a more energy-efficient lighting system at the night race have begun.

Photo credit: Singapore Tourism Board.

In 2022, Singapore GP Pte Ltd and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) laid the foundation for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix to become one of the most environmentally sustainable street circuits on the race calendar. This included initiatives like moving towards cleaner energy, going digital for greater resource efficiency, improving waste management and reducing single-use plastics.

This year, to transition the F1 Pit Building to cleaner energy sources, STB appointed ENGIE Southeast Asia to install solar panels on the facility’s rooftop.

Works have just been completed, with the 1,396 solar panels now fully operational. By converting sunlight into electricity, the panels are expected to generate 803,155 kWh of energy in a year. This solar energy can power the F1 Pit Building for an entire race month. This includes providing the power for the Formula 1 Paddock Club suites, Race Control Room, Media Centre, garages, and administrative offices. Any excess solar energy will be sold to the grid to offset the facility’s utility costs.

“We are thrilled that the F1 Pit Building can now be powered by renewable energy. This is an important milestone because it will reduce the carbon footprint of the race, as well as all other events that use the F1 Pit Building beyond the race period. Sustainability is a key priority for the Singapore race, and we will continue to work with Singapore GP and our partners to make our race more sustainable,” said STB executive director, sports and wellness Ong Ling Lee.

Work is underway to install a more energy-efficient track lighting system for the remainder of the term until 2028. The metal-halide projectors in place since 2008 will be fully replaced by LED track lights to illuminate the 4.928 km-long race track. Supplied by DZE Asia in collaboration with Signify Singapore, the upgraded LEDs will require significantly less power per fitting, consuming at least 30% less electricity than the previous bulbs. In addition, the new lights also do not require any warm-up time to reach their full luminance when switched on, saving time and energy.

The new ArenaVision LED floodlights are designed to provide optimal lighting conditions for drivers while also offering unforgettable experiences for F1 fans, media and broadcasters. Featuring a higher colour temperature of 5,700K, the lighting system will provide outstanding visual clarity, effective heat management, and a long lifespan – all while meeting the latest broadcasting standards.

The metal-halide lights will be given new life through recycled art. DZ Engineering and Dino Zoli Foundation will be organising an art exhibition featuring creations that artists will make out of old projectors to promote a more sustainable future. The exhibition is slated for September.

(Source: STB)