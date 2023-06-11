Where solo travellers are heading

SINGAPORE, 12 June 2023: Based on Google search data over the last two years, Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, tops worldwide destinations appealing to solo travellers when they researching holidays.

Bangkok follows in second place, with Taipei third, according to the research conducted by adventure tour operator Explore Worldwide that identified the cities that are seeing the biggest uplift in online searches.

The study uncovers the locations surging in popularity among those itching to see the world on their own, revealing the world’s top 10 most popular destinations for solo travel and the emerging hot spots for solo travel worldwide.

Independent travellers are particularly showing a genuine desire to explore Asia. The world’s top five trending solo cities are all in Asia, showing an increase in online solo travel searches of over 500%.

Explore’s new study puts Hanoi as the most upcoming solo travel destination in the world, with a rise in interest of just under 950%, followed by Bangkok in second with over 800% more interest, and the Taiwanese city of Taipei in third with just under 700% more online interest.

Explore Travel regional director Australia and New Zealand Ben Ittensohn comments: “It’s fascinating to see cities like Hanoi, Bangkok and Taipei emerging as hotspots for solo adventurers, reflecting a broader exploration trend beyond traditional Western destinations. This interest surge is a testament to the allure of these cities’ rich histories and vibrant cultures and the shifting spirit of today’s travellers, who seek unique and immersive experiences over the obvious tourist trails.

“Our study also highlights the ever-growing popularity of solo travel as a meaningful way to experience the world: it’s a powerful reminder that travel is not just about the destination, but the journey itself and the personal growth that comes with stepping outside our comfort zones. A wide world is waiting to be explored, and we hope our study inspires more people to embark on solo adventures.”

The full findings and information on the trending solo travel destinations can be found here: www.exploreworldwide.com.au/blog/this-year-s-trending-destinations-for-solo-travellers