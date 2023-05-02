Vietjet boosts Australian flights

Ho Chi Minh City, 3 May 2023: Vietjet will increase flights from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to Melbourne and Sydney from three weekly to four weekly return flights starting this September.

Flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne will increase to four weekly return flights per week from 17 September. Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne operate every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday taking off at 1055 and landing at 2235 pm (local time). The return flights from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City, operating every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, take off at 1230 am and land at 0630 (local time).

The Ho Chi Minh City – Sydney route will also have four weekly return flights from 18 September. The flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday will take off at 1930 and land at 0720 (local time). The flights from Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday will take off at 1115 and land at 1630 (local time).

Customers can grab USD zero tickets on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne/Sydney/Brisbane every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday until 25 October 2023. The first-ever direct flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Brisbane will also be launched in June 2023.