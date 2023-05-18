Phuket hotels support local talent

PHUKET, 19 May 2023: Phuket Hotels Association, the nonprofit organisation of hoteliers focused on promoting a positive image of Phuket, is inviting members of the public to take part in its “Absolutely Fabulous Online Travel Sale” – an online auction with great prizes that will fund scholarships for talented young people in Phuket.

This forms part of the Phuket Hotels Association Benefit (PHAB) 2023 campaign, an important fundraising initiative including “PHAB 5”, a charity gala dinner at Angsana Laguna Phuket on 20 May 2023.

Bidding in the online auction is open until midday (Thailand time, UTC+7 hrs) on 15 June, with prizes in dream destinations worldwide! Participants can bid for spectacular five-star stays and exciting experiences generously donated by sponsors in destinations such as Dubai, Sydney and the Maldives, as well as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui – all potentially available with big discounts for the highest bidder. In addition to hotel stays, the auction includes various exhilarating activities such as yacht charters, golf, tennis, surfing classes and gym memberships.

Proceeds from the auction will sponsor at least 20 hospitality scholarships and internships exclusively for the benefit of young Phuket residents who would otherwise be unable to fund their education. The association has successfully sponsored over 30 students studying hospitality and tourism in Phuket.

The PHAB 5 online auction is being continually updated with new prizes. Bidders can check back on their progress, make new offers and see what other exciting prizes are coming up! To learn more about the PHAB 5 online auction and to place your bid in the “Absolutely Fabulous Online Travel Sale”, please visit phab.phukethotelsassociation.com/silent-auction.

“By taking part in our online auction, not only will you be bidding on great prizes and five-star hotel stays worldwide, but you will also be benefiting the local community by helping young people to discover a new career that could raise their standard of living and even support an entire family,” explained Phuket Hotels Association president Bjorn Courage.

Hosted at Angsana Convention & Exhibition Space (ACES), the world-class event space at Angsana Laguna Phuket,”PHAB 5″ is an upbeat fundraising event. The evening will commence with welcome cocktails and live music, followed by an indulgent international buffet dinner featuring live cooking stations by some of the top chefs from Phuket’s best hotels and drinks prepared by the island’s most creative mixologists. A lively MC will keep the fun flowing throughout the night!

Musical highlights include a live band, Feelsion, plus in-demand Phuket DJ CAMMUK, and dazzling dancers who will get the party started with their performances. Tickets are priced at THB4,900 (premium) or THB5,900 (VIP), with the proceeds also funding the hospitality scholarships. CLICK HERE to book tickets.

To learn more about the Phuket Hotels Association and PHAB 2023, please call 087 468 8588, email [email protected], or visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com.