More flights link China and Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, 19 May 2023: Xiamen Airlines officially commenced flights from Chongqing, China, to Kuala Lumpur earlier this week, marking an important milestone in boosting travel between China and Malaysia.

The maiden flight touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Airport Terminal 1, on 16 May. Passengers were welcomed by Tourism Malaysia and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) management teams at the boarding gate.

The new direct flight is scheduled four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said: “We are thrilled with the launching of this new route by Xiamen Airlines to accommodate the increase in travel demand and enhance connectivity to Malaysia.

“We currently have 175 weekly flights from China to Malaysia and aspire to have more direct flights and even charter flights to Malaysia via strategic collaborations with airlines as we are targetting 3.5 million Chinese tourist arrivals this year.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to China last March, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), has deepened Malaysia-China relations.

With the launch of the nonstop flight to Chongqing, Xiamen Airlines operates 25 flights to China every week, including Kuala Lumpur to Xiamen (two daily flights) and Kuala Lumpur to Fuzhou (daily flights).