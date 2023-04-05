Direct Hanoi-Phuket flight begins May

HO CHI MINH CITY, 6 April 2023: Vietjet will be the first airline to operate the Hanoi–Phuket direct route starting this summer. For the first time, travellers can take daily direct flights between the two Southeast Asian destinations, making the trips more affordable and saving travel time.

To mark the inaugural flight, a group of travel agents from Hanoi will be hosted on a fam trip to Phuket arranged by the local Phuket travel firm handling Vietjet’s ground services.

The only direct service Hanoi – Phuket will operate a return flight from 19 May 2023, with around three hours per leg. The flight will take off from Hanoi at 1135 and land in Phuket at 1440. The return flights will depart Phuket at 1545 and arrive in Hanoi at 1835.

The airline also offers a 50% discount valid until 5 May 2023, with travel dates valid until 12 December 2023.

Vietjet operates the only direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket, with two-hour flights daily. Apart from Phuket, the airline offers busy weekly flight schedules from Vietnam’s major cities to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) besides the Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai route to meet the demand of efficient and time-saving travel to the famous tourist country of Thailand.