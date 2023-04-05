SINGAPORE, 6 April 2023: The Singapore Tourism Board and Klook, Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform, have scaled up their existing partnership by signing a groundbreaking two-year Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC).

The MOC focuses on four critical strategic thrusts: Branding and Marketing, Inbound Travel to Singapore, Experience Development, and Data Sharing and Collaboration.

Singapore’s tourism industry is seeing an encouraging recovery, welcoming an estimated 2.9 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2023.

Having collaborated successfully on numerous multi-faceted projects, such as a joint marketing partnership to showcase Singapore to visitors from Asia Pacific and SingapoRediscovers previously, Klook is at the forefront of this robust recovery with monthly inbound arrivals into Singapore exceeding that of 2019 since January 2023.

The continual drive for quality tourists and joint campaigns have seen a 60% increase in average traveller spending for Singapore-based activities on the platform in 2023 compared to pre-Covid times.

Klook chief executive officer and co-founder Ethan Lin said: “As we leverage our strengths in social content marketing and our deep understanding of the next generation of travellers, including Millennials and Gen-Zs, we look forward to inspiring more travellers to visit Singapore.”

STB chief executive Keith Tan said: “This MOC marks a key milestone in our joint efforts to grow tourism in Singapore. By leveraging our collective strengths to future-proof and entrench Singapore’s position as a leading travel destination, I’m confident we can strengthen our value proposition to international visitors and showcase what our city has to offer.”

Inbound Travel

STB and Klook will join forces to boost inbound travel to Singapore, capitalising on Klook’s vast global reach of over 40 million monthly visitors to extend their length of stay and spending to drive higher tourism yield. To achieve these goals, Klook will work closely with STB’s regional offices to launch integrated marketing campaigns in key markets.

Experience Development

Tapping on Klook’s track record of innovating their offerings, STB and Klook will develop, curate and market innovative experiences in the following areas.

● Cruise: Cementing Singapore’s standing as the Cruise Hub for South East Asia.

● Events & Entertainment: Increasing destination vibrancy and driving visitation through the ticketing and marketing of events.

● Wellness: Establishing Singapore as an Urban Wellness Haven.

● Tours: Increasing the appeal and reach of tours through digitalisation data sharing and collaboration.