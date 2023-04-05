Lao travel agents join Sabah fam trip

PUTRAJAYA, 6 April 2023: Tourism Malaysia hosted travel agents from Vientiane, Laos, on a six-night familiarisation trip last week to generate sales leads and highlight Sabah as a new destination for the Lao outbound travel market.

A total of 10 participants, comprising nine travel agents and a marketing representative from Tourism Malaysia Laos, joined the Fam Trip to Malaysia, co-hosted by Sabah Tourism Board, Columbia Leisure, Sky Mirror Kuala Selangor and Vivatel Kuala Lumpur.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato’ Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said: “The enchanting floating resorts in Malaysia offer unique travel experiences and value-for-money destinations which we believe will appeal to the Lao people, especially for the beach and island lovers.”

“In Sabah, Sipadan Kapalai Dive Resort, Gayana Marine Resort and Mataking Resort are some of the sought-after floating resorts for a perfect vacation, not to mention Lexis Hibiscus in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan – a luxury beach resort offering idyllic view and world-class amenities.”

Other highlights included the hidden gem of the beautiful Sky Mirror in Kuala Selangor and the Instagrammable spot of Saloma Link Bridge, apart from modern shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia welcomed 26,995 tourist arrivals from Laos in 2019. Even though there is no direct flight from Laos to Malaysia, travellers can transit through Bangkok and fly to Kuala Lumpur or Sabah on Thai AirAsia or Thai Airways. Alternatively, they can enter Malaysia via the land route to Johor Bahru after boarding a Scoot flight from Vientiane to Singapore.