Shot in the arm for Scootsurance

SINGAPORE, 9 December 2022: AXA Partners, an insurance firm, has inked an exclusive global partnership with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, covering the Singapore and Vietnam markets.

As part of the deal, MS&AD Insurance Group’s MSIG will collaborate with AXA Partners to underwrite Scoot’s travel insurance for customers purchasing travel insurance on flights from Singapore and Vietnam.

In a survey conducted by insuretech Ancileo, in collaboration with MSIG Singapore, it is revealed that travellers in Singapore are most motivated by price when evaluating travel insurance plans, with 35% of respondents stating that they are open to purchasing in-path travel insurance.

According to survey findings, travel is also expected to pick up further, with three in five saying they plan to take a trip shortly. Driven by the survey findings, MSIG has tailored the airline’s branded ‘Scootsuranc’e to meet the needs of active travellers who place high importance on essential trip protection in the light of post-pandemic travel.

Scootsurance offers over 30 travel insurance benefits. They include a choice of a return-trip insurance plan. Customers are compensated if they need to cancel before or mid-way through trips, including the loss of Frequent Flyer Points of up to SGD500 if they have booked the flight tickets with points.

Scootsurance can be purchased as an add-on when customers book their flights on the Scoot website.

KrisFlyer loyalty members gain a special benefit of up to SGD50,000 for inflight personal accident protection, cover for fraudulent transactions on their credit cards and hospital cash pay-out.

“We are pleased to partner with AXA Partners to provide customised travel insurance plans for Scoot passengers so that they can fly with peace of mind. As travel picks up, we look forward to extending the partnership to more markets in Asia,” says MSIG Asia Pte Ltd CEO Clemens Philippi.

Scoot vice president of planning, e-commerce & distribution, Rachel Tan, says: “As international travel continues to pick up pace after a hiatus, there is no better time for Scoot to reiterate our commitment to providing customers with seamless and fuss-free travels through our partnership with MSIG and AXA Partners.”

Today, Scoot serves 57 destinations out of 71 in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe served in 2019 before Covid-19 lockdowns.

About MSIG Insurance MSIG is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group – one of the largest general insurance groups in the world with a presence in 50 countries. Headquartered in Japan, MS&AD is among the world’s top non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue.